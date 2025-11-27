Jordan Love goes deep to Christian Watson to put Packers up 24-14

There was some grumbling about the officiating after the first two Packers touchdowns on Thursday, but the third one was a no-doubter.

Quarterback Jordan Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson in stride for a 51-yard touchdown with 10:31 to play in the third quarter. Love’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon made it 24-14 Packers.

The touchdown came a couple of plays after the Lions were stuffed on a fourth down near midfield. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was dropped for a loss on a run into the middle, which allowed the Packers a short field that they covered quickly.

Both of the Packers’ first-half touchdowns came on fourth down, so the conversion rates loom large in where things stand in Detroit right now.