TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Jordan Love goes deep to Christian Watson to put Packers up 24-14

  
Published November 27, 2025 03:08 PM

There was some grumbling about the officiating after the first two Packers touchdowns on Thursday, but the third one was a no-doubter.

Quarterback Jordan Love hit wide receiver Christian Watson in stride for a 51-yard touchdown with 10:31 to play in the third quarter. Love’s third touchdown pass of the afternoon made it 24-14 Packers.

The touchdown came a couple of plays after the Lions were stuffed on a fourth down near midfield. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was dropped for a loss on a run into the middle, which allowed the Packers a short field that they covered quickly.

Both of the Packers’ first-half touchdowns came on fourth down, so the conversion rates loom large in where things stand in Detroit right now.