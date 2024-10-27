Jordan Love goes down, Malik Willis leads Packers to win over Jaguars

Malik Willis has done it again.

Willis, the Packers backup quarterback who arrived in a trade just before the start of the regular season, has come in for an injured Jordan Love and helped the Packers win for the third time this season.

Previously Willis started two games when Love had an injured knee, and today Willis came in to replace Love after he exited with a groin injury. Willis did what the Packers needed him to do, completing four of five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, plus running four times for 23 yards, and he led the Packers down the field for the game-winning field goal in a 30-27 win.

Josh Jacobs had a big day for Green Bay, carrying 25 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers showed again that they can win despite losing Love.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had one of his better games, completing 21 of 32 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, but the Jaguars lost to fall to 2-5. Jacksonville is going nowhere, but the Packers are keeping pace in the highly competitive NFC North.