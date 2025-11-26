Jordan Love on left shoulder injury: You feel it, nothing I can’t play through

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is on the injury report this week because of his left shoulder and he discussed the issue during a session with reporters on Tuesday.

Love handed the ball off exclusively with his right hand during last Sunday’s win over the Vikings and said that he’s not going to “sugarcoat” the injury he picked up in the previous week’s win over the Giants. A short week before facing the Lions on Thursday gives him less time for rest or treatment, but Love said that he doesn’t feel limited in what he can do because of it.

“It’s one of those where I’m able to play through it,” Love said. “Obviously, anytime you take a hit, fall on it, you feel it. But nothing that it is holding me back or nothing that I can’t play through.”

Love, who is fully participating in practice, got some experience with using one hand to hand the ball off when he hurt his left thumb this summer. It’s not an ideal situation, but it is one Love and the Packers will have to manage to stay afloat in a three-way race for the top of the NFC North.