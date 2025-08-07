Jordan Love wants to use his legs more in 2025

No one would confuse Jordan Love for Lamar Jackson when it comes to running the ball, but the Packers quarterback has his eyes on using his legs more often in 2025.

Love ran 50 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns during the 2023 season, but he only carried the ball 25 times last year. Some of that was due to the knee injury he suffered in the season opener, but Love said on Wednesday that “every game there was a couple options or instances where I could’ve took off” in an attempt to make a bigger play than what was initially available.

“You look back and you’re like, ‘Man I could’ve took off and run,’” Love said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “A little of it is just understanding what the defense is doing, what coverage we’re getting, how the D-line might be playing some of those games where they start twisting and doing different things, understanding where the holes in the pocket might be to have the opportunity to step up and escape. And then, like you said, just understanding that maybe sometimes maybe not go straight to the check down right now. Maybe take that extra second to find a lane and get out of there and create an opportunity with your legs. So I think half-and-half with the injury and then just understanding when those times are to take off and use your legs.”

Love dealt with other injuries later in the season and there are a lot of reasons why a healthier Love would be a good thing for the Packers in 2025. His ability to impact games with his legs is one of them and we’ll start to see how the Packers deploy that skill in Week 1 against the Lions.