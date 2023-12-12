Jordan Love: We’ve bounced back from tough losses, we’ll do it again

When Giants running back Saquon Barkley stumbled to the ground and lost the football late in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game, it seemed like the football gods were smiling on the Packers.

They were able to drive for a go-ahead touchdown that put them up 22-21 with 93 seconds to kill until they had secured their fourth straight win. They couldn’t get the job done, though. Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito drove his team for a game-winning field goal that dropped the Packers to 6-7 and slowed their push for a playoff berth in quarterback Jordan Love’s first season as a starter.

Before the late heroics, the Packers had turned the ball over twice and missed a field goal. That left Love lamenting “so many opportunities left out there” while noting that a team that opened the season 2-5 has shown the resiliency needed to rebound from this loss.

“Obviously we’re a team that’s been in this situation,” Love said, via the team’s website. “We’ve lost some tough games and been able to bounce back. We’ll be able to bounce back next week.”

There are now five 6-7 teams vying for playoff berths in the NFC and the Packers’ chance to bounce back comes against one of them. They will host the Buccaneers next Sunday in a game that is vital for both teams.