Jordan Mailata on A.J. Brown trade: It sounds terrible, but thank God it’s over

All throughout the offseason, there have been rumors that the Eagles were preparing to move on from receiver A.J. Brown.

Now that the trade to the Patriots has been executed, everyone can move forward.

That was at least the message from left tackle Jordan Mailata, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“Yes, we can move on now,” Mailata said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “I think most of us that have been here the last six weeks, we have moved on, just from, we have enough to worry about. Getting over last year, and then coming in here and learning a new scheme and new concepts, like we had to press on. So that’s what we were doing.

“I think this is more of a — it sounds terrible — but like, thank God it’s over. It was a slow pain of just, is he in, is he out? We didn’t really know, and that really wasn’t our focus as a team, our team, especially on offense. But we got to keep these wheels moving, we got new guys coming in, we got rookies coming in again, we got to build that culture every year.”

There have been plenty of changes for the Eagles offense this offseason. Now that the trade has been executed, the unit can lock in and look completely toward the future.