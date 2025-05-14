Jordan Poyer: “Fantasy ending” to career would be to retire with Bills

For seven seasons, Jordan Poyer roamed the Bills defensive backfield, becoming one of Buffalo’s team leaders under head coach Sean McDermott.

That tenure came to an end last offseason, as Poyer was one of several veterans to get released as the Bills reshaped their roster for 2024. He ended up signing with AFC East rival Miami, starting 16 games for the club. But now at the age of 34, Poyer is once again a free agent.

In a Wednesday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Poyer said he wants to play in the upcoming season — and there’s one place he’d most like to do it.

“I love the game, you know? I’m in a place right now where I played 12 years, extremely thankful and blessed to have played the game for such a long time,” Poyer said. “Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels. Our team wasn’t very good. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn’t work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I’m thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like.

“It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows? I’m just being an open book right now, really enjoying life for what it is.”

Poyer added that he’s thankful for all the teams he’s played for in his career, but said Buffalo is home.

“My heart is always going to be there,” Poyer said. “I’m just playing it by ear right now, but would I love to play? Absolutely.”

Poyer started 107 games for Buffalo, recording 48 passes defensed with 22 interceptions from 2017-2023.