Jordan Poyer: I came to Buffalo to win championship, goal hasn’t changed

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Poyer: I came to Buffalo to win championship, goal hasn’t changed

  
Published March 17, 2023 05:18 AM
nbc_pft_bufpoyer_230316
March 16, 2023 08:46 AM
The Bills are re-signing Jordan Poyer on a two year deal, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the safety's value in Buffalo.

When veteran safety Jordan Poyer was heading into free agency, he mused about signing with a team that played in a warmer climate and more advantageous tax rate than Buffalo but he didn’t wind up leaving town.

Poyer agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills this week and said on Thursday that he was telling the truth, but that it didn’t mean he was unhappy about staying put. Poyer said he is “home now and this is where I’m going to finish my career, and I’m really excited about that.”

Poyer also said that he’s excited about the chance to continue his partnership with safety Micah Hyde and continue to work toward the goal the duo set when they initially joined the team in 2017.

“I remember talking to Micah, it wasn’t the first time I met him but the first time we saw each other in Buffalo,” Poyer said, via the team’s website. “I was like, ‘Bro, we are going to turn this city around and we’re going to give this city a championship.’ And that’s been our goal since we got here, and it hasn’t changed. That was another reason why I wanted to come back because I truly want to help this team win a championship. I truly believe that we do have the right team to do that.”

The Bills have won three straight division titles, but they haven’t broken through for the championship that Poyer and others have set as their goal. We’ll find out this year if the fourth time is the charm.