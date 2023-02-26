 Skip navigation
Jordan Poyer on free agency: I would love a state that doesn’t take half my money

  
Published February 26, 2023 02:05 PM
Jordan Poyer has been here before, but his resume wasn’t nearly as accomplished as it is now. Thus, his market wasn’t as active as it’s expected to be next month.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills on the first day of free agency in 2017.

After a contract extension, six seasons, a Pro Bowl and an All-Pro in Buffalo, Poyer enters free agency as one of the top safeties.

“For right now, I definitely want to keep playing ,” Poyer said on his podcast. “I’m excited. I’m going to enjoy this process. Not really sure what to expect. I do know I’m a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they’re going to be better. So, I’m excited for what’s to come. If that’s Buffalo, I’ve been out there six years and know what to do. If not, that’s just part of the business. A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, if it wasn’t Buffalo, where would you go?’ I kind of ponder the question every once in a while. . . . I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money. It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives. . . . If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so, every other week at least.”

Poyer, 31, sounded intrigued about the possibility of joining the Dolphins and his golfing buddy, Tua Tagovailoa. South Florida does provide sunshine and no state income tax.

But Poyer understands where he ends up is not totally his decision.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Poyer said. “I’d be happy to have an opportunity to play anywhere. I’ve been playing 10 years. I know how to play this game. I know how to prepare for this game. This offseason already has started off great, getting my body right. I feel really good right now. And I’m excited about the next opportunity. I don’t know how it’s going to play out or how it’s going to work out. What’s going to make sense is going to make sense.”

Poyer has played 10 seasons and totaled 706 tackles, 11 sacks 24 interceptions, 50 pass breakups and eight forced fumbles.