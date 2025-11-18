 Skip navigation
Jordy Nelson will hear Ja’Marr Chase’s appeal of his suspension

  
Published November 17, 2025 07:37 PM

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has appealed his one-game suspension for spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson, a jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA appeals officer, will hear Chase’s case. Derrick Brooks and Ramon Foster are the other appeals officers.

As it stands, Chase will miss Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Ramsey was ejected after throwing a punch at Chase, but officials missed Chase spitting at Ramsey. Video from WXIX-TV in Cincinnati clearly shows Chase spitting, something Chase denied doing during postgame interviews before the video was posted on social media.

Chase would become the first player ever suspended for spitting.

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter was ejected before the first play from scrimmage in the season opener for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The NFL fined him a game check, and he did not appeal.

The suspension would cost Chase his weekly paycheck of $448,333, along with $58,823 in a per-game active bonus.

Chase declined to talk to reporters on Monday.