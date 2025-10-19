 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordyn Brooks: Dolphins’ performance embarrassing, nothing to be proud of

  
Published October 19, 2025 06:34 PM

The Dolphins dropped to 1-6 on the season today with an ugly 31-6 loss to the Browns, and it’s raising major questions about what is going on in Miami.

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks admitted that the team isn’t taking pride in its work.

“Obviously wasn’t anything to be proud of. Embarrassing,” Brooks said after the game.

Brooks said he never expected the Dolphins to be this bad this season.

“I couldn’t expect it. How could you?” he said. “Somehow, the results have not been what we thought it would be.”

Realistically, this team does not appear to be going anywhere with Mike McDaniel as head coach, and major changes may be coming. It has been a season full of embarrassing performances, and something has to get fixed.