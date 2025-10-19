Jordyn Brooks: Dolphins’ performance embarrassing, nothing to be proud of

The Dolphins dropped to 1-6 on the season today with an ugly 31-6 loss to the Browns, and it’s raising major questions about what is going on in Miami.

Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks admitted that the team isn’t taking pride in its work.

“Obviously wasn’t anything to be proud of. Embarrassing,” Brooks said after the game.

Brooks said he never expected the Dolphins to be this bad this season.

“I couldn’t expect it. How could you?” he said. “Somehow, the results have not been what we thought it would be.”

Realistically, this team does not appear to be going anywhere with Mike McDaniel as head coach, and major changes may be coming. It has been a season full of embarrassing performances, and something has to get fixed.