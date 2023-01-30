 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joseph Ossai: I’ve got to know not to get close to the quarterback, I’ve got to be better

  
Published January 29, 2023 11:56 PM
nbc_pft_showmesomethingdraft_230127
January 27, 2023 09:18 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was emotional in the locker room after losing the AFC Championship Game, blaming himself for a 15-yard penalty for shoving Patrick Mahomes that put the Chiefs into range for their game-winning field goal.

“I’ve just got to learn from experience,” Ossai said . “I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if there’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty. In a situation like that I’ve got to be better.”

Ossai said he was hoping he could catch Mahomes before he got out of bounds to keep the clock running and just wasn’t able to stop in time not to touch Mahomes once Mahomes stepped out.

“I was just in full chase mode and I was trying to push him to maybe get him go backwards, get that clock running. I haven’t seen it yet, I don’t know how far out of bounds we were,” Ossai said.

Ossai said his teammates have been supportive.

“I’ve got to be better, but they’ve been very supportive,” Ossai said. “It’s extremely hard.”

Ossai also said his knee buckled on the play and he’s scheduled for an MRI on Monday.