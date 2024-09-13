 Skip navigation
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Josh Allen: Can’t help but feel for Tua Tagovailoa, he’s a great player and great person

  
Published September 13, 2024 04:15 AM

Players on both teams expressed their concern on Thursday night for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bills.

After the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on the Prime post game show what many were thinking: That they’re concerned not just on a football level but on a personal level for Tagovailoa, who suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 season that led to questions about whether he should continue to play.

“If you know Tua outside of football, like you do, like I do, you can’t help but feel for him,” Allen said. “He’s a great football player but he’s an even greater human being. He’s one of the best humans on the planet. I’ve got a lot of love for him, and I’m just praying for him and his family and hoping everything is OK. It’s tough. This game of football that we play, it’s got its highs and it’s got its lows, and that’s definitely one of the lows.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa will have a thorough medical evaluation before any decisions are made about his ability to get back on the field.