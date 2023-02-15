 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen: Chiefs are the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:05 PM
nbc_simms_chiefsovseaglesd_230215
February 15, 2023 01:26 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pat themselves on the back for predicting the trouble the Chiefs' pre-snap motion might give the Eagles and discuss how Kansas City confused Philly's defense.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen skipped Super Bowl week this year, declining appearance fees after his team was ousted in the divisional round.

He’s been there but hasn’t won that.

“You don’t want to fall into the same routine, not making it there and going and spending time there,” Allen said on Kyle Brandt’s Basement. “Putting the attention on the wrong thing, I guess you could say. Been there, done that. There’s some good money-making opportunities there, but I’m at the point where I’d rather be playing in the game than getting the payoffs.”

Allen has made two Pro Bowls in five seasons. He has 52 regular-season wins and four in the postseason. It hasn’t been good enough with playoff losses to Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes twice and now Joe Burrow this season.

Mahomes has two Super Bowl titles the past four seasons. Allen still is wanting.

“You look at him statistically and what he’s been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it’s kind of unmatched by anybody,” Allen said of Mahomes. “They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because, again they’re just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he’s been in three Super Bowls now. Got to find ways. It’s a copycat league. You’ve got to find ways to be like them.”

Allen said “to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.” The Bills are 2-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season with Allen as their starting quarterback, but 0-2 in the postseason.