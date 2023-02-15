Josh Allen: Chiefs are the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it

Bills quarterback Josh Allen skipped Super Bowl week this year, declining appearance fees after his team was ousted in the divisional round.

He’s been there but hasn’t won that.

“You don’t want to fall into the same routine, not making it there and going and spending time there,” Allen said on Kyle Brandt’s Basement. “Putting the attention on the wrong thing, I guess you could say. Been there, done that. There’s some good money-making opportunities there, but I’m at the point where I’d rather be playing in the game than getting the payoffs.”

Allen has made two Pro Bowls in five seasons. He has 52 regular-season wins and four in the postseason. It hasn’t been good enough with playoff losses to Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes twice and now Joe Burrow this season.

Mahomes has two Super Bowl titles the past four seasons. Allen still is wanting.

“You look at him statistically and what he’s been able to do in his first four, five, six years in this league, you know, it’s kind of unmatched by anybody,” Allen said of Mahomes. “They’re the mantra of what you want to be and how you need to do it. Because, again they’re just constantly in the AFC Championship Game; he’s been in three Super Bowls now. Got to find ways. It’s a copycat league. You’ve got to find ways to be like them.”

Allen said “to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.” The Bills are 2-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season with Allen as their starting quarterback, but 0-2 in the postseason.