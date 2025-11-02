Josh Allen, Dalton Kincaid put Bills up 7-0 over the Chiefs

The Bills have drawn first blood in Sunday’s marquee matchup with the Chiefs.

Quarterback Josh Allen closed out the opening offensive possession with a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid. The score put the Bills up 7-0 with seven minutes off the clock.

Allen had five other completions on the scoring drive, including three connections with wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Running back James Cook chipped in with five carries for 27 yards as well.

The Chiefs answered with a punt on their first possession and the Bills offense will go back to work as they look for their fifth straight win over the Chiefs in the regular season.