Josh Allen fumble on trick play leads to Baltimore TD, Ravens lead 28-10

After Baltimore dominated the first half of Sunday night’s match with Buffalo, the energy had shifted in the Bills’ direction early in the third quarter.

But a disastrous attempt at a trick play stunted any of Buffalo’s proverbial momentum. Now, the Ravens lead 28-10.

On second-and-7 from the Baltimore 44, the Bills called a direct snap to Curtis Samuel, who was barely able to get the pitch off to quarterback Josh Allen on the left side. But then Baltimore’s Kyle Van Noy strip-sacked Allen, with safety Kyle Hamilton picking up the loose ball.

While Allen and tight end Dalton Kincaid initially received attention from trainers on the sideline, they ended up being fine and were on the field for Buffalo’s next drive.

The Ravens scored on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 9-yard touchdown run. Derrick Henry had helped put the team in position to score with his 25-yard run. Then Justice Hill caught a short pass and took it 17 yards to get inside the 10.

With Baltimore able to stop the bleeding, it’ll take even more for the Bills to mount a second-half comeback.