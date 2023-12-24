Josh Allen, Gabe Davis connect for 57-yard score, cut deficit to 10-7

The Bills finally woke up.

After three consecutive five-play drives resulted in punts, the Bills had a one-play, 57-yard strike.

Josh Allen rolled to his right and found Gabe Davis running down the sideline behind Kenneth Murray. The receiver caught the ball on his finger tips and kept going, dragging Murray into the end zone with him.

Davis, who had no receptions in the past two games, has two catches for 74 yards already.

Allen is 5-of-9 for 95 yards.