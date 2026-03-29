Josh Allen good to go in offseason program, two months after foot surgery

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has no lingering effects from the foot surgery he had two months ago.

Allen needed the procedure to repair a broken bone in his right foot, but Bills head coach Joe Brady says Allen is ready to do everything asked of him when the Bills start their offseason program on April 6.

“He’s good to go,” Brady told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. “The thing about Josh Allen, he got surgery after the season, but he’s playing as if you think there’s nothing wrong with him. The guy could barely walk, and then he’s playing games and it’s not impacting [his play]. He’s built different. And let’s hope it continues that way, but he’ll be good to go in the offseason. I talk with him regularly. He’s just excited to get going with guys like DJ Moore, kind of figure out what it’s going to look like, just this new kind of era.”

Allen has been one of the best players in the NFL for years, and he’s the betting favorite to win league MVP this year. But the inability to get to the Super Bowl with Allen ultimately cost former Bills head coach Sean McDermott his job, and resulted in Brady getting promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Brady knows he was hired to win a championship with Allen. And he’s starting his first head-coaching job with a healthy Allen leading the team.