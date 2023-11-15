Josh Allen: I owe Ken Dorsey a lot, I’m sad to see him go

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday and quarterback Josh Allen had his chance to react to the news during a Wednesday press conference.

Allen and Dorsey had worked together since 2019 and Allen said “it hurts a lot” to see Dorsey lose his job because of how he and the offense have performed so far this season.

“I love Dorsey,” Allen said. “As a human being, he’s one of the good ones. He’s been in this room with me for a very long time. I feel like I owe him a lot of the success I’ve had in my career and he’s been a huge part of that. Sad to see him go. Fact is, if we play better as a team we probably don’t have to make a move like that. He’s a big part of what we’ve been doing the last few years. I talked with coach [Sean] McDermott. I understand the thought process of why we’re doing it. It’s unfortunate, but, at the same time, we’ve got a game against a division rival on Sunday and we still have time to turn this thing around.”

Allen said he does not believe the Bills have a “broken offense,” but noted their “massive” turnover splits in losses and said that the team’s “backs are against the wall” when it comes to correcting those issues because of how deep they are into the season. He added that he has faith in and “no choice but to be comfortable” with working with interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady on that front because the “clock’s ticking” on a season that started with high hopes in Buffalo.