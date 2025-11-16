 Skip navigation
Josh Allen interception leads to Bucs field goal, Tampa Bay leads 3-0

  
Buffalo did not get off to a good start offensively, but it only cost the club three points.

On the Bills’ second play from scrimmage at their own 5-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen got wrapped up by a defender and tried to avoid a sack with a two-handed push-pass to Khalil Shakir over the middle of the field. But the ball was inaccurate and intercepted by cornerback Jacob Parrish, giving Tampa Bay the ball inside the 10-yard line.

But the Bills’ defense stood firm, holding the Bucs to a field goal. Mayfield’s third-down pass to Emeka Egbuka over the middle was too high and incomplete.

Chase McLaughlin nailed a 23-yard field goal to give the Bucs a 3-0 lead.