Josh Allen is not on Monday’s injury report

Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed only two plays Sunday after getting a bloody nose. Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday he does not know if Allen broke his nose, but it was “just gushing blood.”

Allen has not missed a start or significant time in a game due to an injury since his rookie year.

He won’t miss Thursday’s either.

Allen is not on the team’s injury report, and McDermott said Allen is good to go.

“His nose didn’t get any bigger, I don’t think,” McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “It’s always looked good to me. I think it still looks good. So, I think we’re in a good spot”

The Bills did not have linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) or defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) at their walk-through Monday.

McDermott said he does not know yet whether Milano’s injury is longer term or not. Milano played 23 of 47 plays Sunday.

Oliver missed Sunday’s game with his injury.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (quad), linebacker Shaq Thompson (hamstring/hand) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) were limited.

Defensive back Jordan Hancock (shoulder) was a full participant.