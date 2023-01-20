 Skip navigation
Josh Allen: It seems the more we can get Dawson Knox the ball, the better we do

  
Published January 20, 2023 05:10 AM
January 20, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how Josh Allen needs to be on the right side of aggressive vs. reckless after five interceptions over the last three games, and that Buffalo won't be able to turn the ball over as much and expect to continue to win against quality teams.

After catching nine touchdown passes in the 2021 regular season, Bills tight end Dawson Knox is once again showing how important he is to Buffalo’s offense.

Knox has caught a touchdown in each of his last five games, including a 6-yard TD that opened the scoring in last week’s wild-card victory over the Dolphins.

“He’s been great for us ,” quarterback Josh Allen said, via Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast. He’s tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him.

“So, just trying to get everybody involved in this offense. When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

At times this season, Buffalo has looked like a team in need of a clear No. 2 receiving option behind Stefon Diggs. While Diggs led the club with 108 catches, 1,429 yards, and 11 touchdowns, Gabe Davis was second with 48 catches, 836 yards, and seven TDs. Knox tied with 48 receptions but then was third at 517 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Whether it’s Davis or Knox, the Bills will likely need someone to step up against the Bengals on Sunday.