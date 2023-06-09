 Skip navigation
Josh Allen: It’s “pretty surreal” to be on Madden cover

  
Published June 9, 2023 05:58 AM
June 8, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the decision to put Josh Allen on the cover of Madden 24 and explain why it’s so special to the players at this point in their life.

News that Josh Allen is gracing the cover of Madden 24 dropped earlier this week.

Allen said on social media at the time that it was a childhood dream come true.

In more extensive comments to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, Allen noted that he found it hard to believe even months after receiving the ask.

“Oh, pretty surrea l,” Allen told Fitzgerald. “It’s hard to kind of still grasp, and until they actually release it and put out the pictures, I don’t know if I’ll believe it until then.”

Allen added that it’s particularly meaningful to be on the cover a year after EA honored John Madden following his death in December 2021.

But like many, Allen grew up with the video game and it taught him plenty about nuances of the NFL.

“I played it so much,” Allen said. “That’s actually how I learned the game of football, like the rules, the ins and outs. Coverages. I know it sounds corny, but I literally as a kid, that’s all I would play: me [and] my brother. And I played against my dad. And I remember the first time I beat my dad, and just memories that will last me a lifetime.”

Allen is also glad Bills fans are going to be well represented, as he’s leaping into the crowd. He called it “some validation for Western New York and Bills Mafia as a whole.”

“It’s such a small select group of people that have been able to be on the cover of Madden,” Allen said. “And I feel very fortunate and honored to be one of those guys.”