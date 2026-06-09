Josh Allen led the league in merchandise sales last year

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led the NFL in an important statistical category last year: Merchandise sales.

The NFL Players Association has released information about sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise between March of 2025 and February of 2026, and Allen comes in first place for the most merchandise sold.

Jerseys are by far the most popular items with players’ names on them, but the sales also include everything from bobbleheads to wall decals to dog treats.

After Allen, the player with the second-most merchandise sales was Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels rounded out the Top 5.

Packers linebacker Micah Parsons led all defensive players in licensed merchandise sales for the third consecutive year.