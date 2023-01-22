 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen punches in 1-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 14-7

  
Published January 22, 2023 10:56 AM
nbc_csu_bengalsbillsprev_230119
January 19, 2023 05:34 PM
Chris Simms explains why the injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive line leads him to believe that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come out on top in this Week 17 rematch.

Apparently, all the Bills needed to get going was getting to the second quarter.

While Buffalo began its third drive with a sack to end the first period, quarterback Josh Allen ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bills on the board.

Cincinnati leads 14-7 with 7:25 left in the second quarter.

The Bills took 15 plays to go 75 yards, taking 7:41 off the clock. While Buffalo started the game 0-2 on third down, the club did convert on Allen’s touchdown, which came on third-and-goal. Buffalo also converted a fourth-and-1 on Cincinnati’s 23-yard line with an Allen sneak.

Allen is now 7-of-10 for 72 yards passing and has 9 yards rushing.

Stefon Diggs also leads with three catches for 27 yards.