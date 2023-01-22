Josh Allen punches in 1-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 14-7
Published January 22, 2023 10:56 AM
Apparently, all the Bills needed to get going was getting to the second quarter.
While Buffalo began its third drive with a sack to end the first period, quarterback Josh Allen ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bills on the board.
Cincinnati leads 14-7 with 7:25 left in the second quarter.
The Bills took 15 plays to go 75 yards, taking 7:41 off the clock. While Buffalo started the game 0-2 on third down, the club did convert on Allen’s touchdown, which came on third-and-goal. Buffalo also converted a fourth-and-1 on Cincinnati’s 23-yard line with an Allen sneak.
Allen is now 7-of-10 for 72 yards passing and has 9 yards rushing.
Stefon Diggs also leads with three catches for 27 yards.