Josh Allen punches in 1-yard touchdown, Bengals lead 14-7

Apparently, all the Bills needed to get going was getting to the second quarter.

While Buffalo began its third drive with a sack to end the first period, quarterback Josh Allen ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Bills on the board.

Cincinnati leads 14-7 with 7:25 left in the second quarter.

The Bills took 15 plays to go 75 yards, taking 7:41 off the clock. While Buffalo started the game 0-2 on third down, the club did convert on Allen’s touchdown, which came on third-and-goal. Buffalo also converted a fourth-and-1 on Cincinnati’s 23-yard line with an Allen sneak.

Allen is now 7-of-10 for 72 yards passing and has 9 yards rushing.

Stefon Diggs also leads with three catches for 27 yards.