Josh Allen scores 43rd career rushing TD, tying Steve Young for second among QBs

The Bills have had three red zone possessions. They have one touchdown.

Their first drive stalled at the Bucs 19, and Tyler Bass kicked a 37-yard field goal.

Their second drive ended on downs at the Bucs 1, but the Bills defense forced a three-and-out, and Deonte Harty returned Jake Camarda’s punt 24 yards to the Tampa Bay 23. Five plays later, Josh Allen ran it in from the 13.

It was Allen’s 43rd rushing touchdown, tying him with Steve Young for second-most for a quarterback in NFL history. Only Cam Newton, with 75 rushing touchdowns, has more.

The Bucs reached the Buffalo 32 on their second drive, but Shaq Lawson blocked Chase McLaughlin’s 50-yard field goal attempt.

The Bills lead 10-0.