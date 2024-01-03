Josh Allen still dealing with neck soreness, but Sean McDermott anticipates he’ll play

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that quarterback Josh Allen was dealing with some neck soreness.

Before Wednesday’s walk-through, McDermott noted that Allen is still sore. But like everyone else on the 53-man roster, Allen is expected to participate in some capacity for the day’s session.

“I anticipate him playing,” McDermott said in his press conference.

Allen suffered a stinger toward the end of Sunday’s victory over the Patriots. Allen ended that game 15-of-30 passing for 169 yards with an interception while also taking 11 carries for 44 yards with two touchdowns.

In 16 games this season, Allen has completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,947 yards with 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He’s rushed for 457 yards with 15 TDs.

Buffalo’s full Wednesday injury report will be released later in the day.