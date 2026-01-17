 Skip navigation
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Surtain is a rare playoff matchup of reigning MVP vs. DPOY

  
Published January 17, 2026 05:12 AM

When Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain take the field today, it will be a rare playoff matchup of the reigning Most Valuable Player and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Today’s game is just the fifth time that the NFL’s most recent MVP and most recent DPOY have met in a postseason game.

It most recently happened in Super Bowl LVIII, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played against 49ers defensive end Nic Bosa.

Before that it happened in Super Bowl LIII, when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faced Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, in the 2006 divisional round, when Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander faced Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, and in the 1975 AFC Championship Game, when Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler faced Steelers defensive lineman Mean Joe Greene.

Allen and Surtain also met in last year’s playoffs, and it was a rough day for Surtain. Allen threw three passes to receivers covered by Surtain and completed all three of them, for 79 yards and a touchdown, as the Bills won 31-7.