Josh Allen wins 17th AFC offensive player of the week award

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another terrific performance on Sunday, and he’s earned an honor for it.

Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen accounted for six touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — in the 44-32 victory. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 317 yards and had six carries for 40 yards.

This is Allen’s 17th career player of the week award, which is the most of any player since the quarterback entered the league in 2018.

Allen is also the first quarterback in league history with multiple games scoring at least three passing and three rushing touchdowns. He also Cam Newton for most rushing scores among quarterbacks with 75 total.

Allen has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,456 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season. He’s also rushed for 351 yards with 10 TDs.