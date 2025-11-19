 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Allen wins 17th AFC offensive player of the week award

  
Published November 19, 2025 12:07 PM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another terrific performance on Sunday, and he’s earned an honor for it.

Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Allen accounted for six touchdowns — three passing, three rushing — in the 44-32 victory. He completed 19-of-30 passes for 317 yards and had six carries for 40 yards.

This is Allen’s 17th career player of the week award, which is the most of any player since the quarterback entered the league in 2018.

Allen is also the first quarterback in league history with multiple games scoring at least three passing and three rushing touchdowns. He also Cam Newton for most rushing scores among quarterbacks with 75 total.

Allen has completed 70 percent of his passes for 2,456 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions so far this season. He’s also rushed for 351 yards with 10 TDs.