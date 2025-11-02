Josh Allen’s second rushing TD puts Bills up 28-13

The Bills have extended their lead over the Chiefs in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen scored on a one-yard sneak for the second time in the game and the Bills lead 28-13 with 1:34 left to play in the third quarter. Allen now has 72 career rushing touchdowns, which leaves him behind only Ravens runnig back Derrick Henry among active players.

Allen has also completed 21-of-24 passes for 253 yards and a score, so it has been a big game all around for the reigning NFL MVP.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the third, but had to punt. They got it back after forcing a Bills punt, but their drive stalled after an intentional grounding penalty. Replays showed that the pass was deflected at the line by Bills defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, but that is not reviewable and Mahomes was sacked on third and long.