Josh Dobbs to start for Titans in Week 18

When the Titans take the field for Saturday’s primetime matchup against the Jaguars for the AFC South title, they’ll have Josh Dobbs behind center.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Monday press conference that Dobbs will start for Tennessee over rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

“I think he’s ready for the opportunity and looking forward to it ,” Vrabel said.

The head coach noted that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win and the club should be able to install more plays for Week 18.

“I think that he’ll be some things that we’ll try to add or maybe things that we practiced last week that we didn’t run ,” Vrabel said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “I think it’s just going to be good to have a full week and be able to have first and second down, third down, red zone emphasis — that’s probably where him not having been here as much, I think we need to dive into his knowledge of the overall red zone and everything that’s going on down there.”

Dobbs was 20-of-39 passing for 232 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble in last Thursday’s loss to Dallas. A 2017 draft pick, Dobbs’ start in that game was the first of his career.

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve on Dec. 29 after he suffered another ankle injury in the loss to the Chargers.

A third-round pick in this year’s draft, Willis has started three games this season but has not thrown for even 100 yards in any of his appearances. He’s completed 51 percent of his 61 passes for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. Willis has also rushed for 123 yards with a touchdown.