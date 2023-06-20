Josh Harris buys piece of Joe Gibbs Racing

Incoming Commanders owner Josh Harris will already win over the team’s fans by being, you know, not Daniel Snyder. A separate transaction will help engender even more goodwill for Harris.

He’s partnering with Hall of Fame Commanders coach Joe Gibbs.

Joe Gibbs Racing has announced that it has received “a significant investment” from Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Arctos Partners. Joe Gibbs also will become a limited partner in HBSE, pending approval by the NBA and NHL.

“In recent years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know Coach Gibbs and am proud to count him as a trusted friend and advisor,” Josh Harris said in a press release. “Joe is a winner. First in football and then with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has led organizations that build winning cultures based on strong values and a deep commitment to family and faith. This investment and partnership aims to support his vision and allow Joe Gibbs Racing to continue its track record of excellence long into the future.”

Gibbs gave a ringing endorsement to Harris and his partner, David Blitzer.

“Josh Harris, David Blitzer and their entire team have a vision that has delivered winning franchises in basketball, hockey, soccer and youth sports,” Gibbs said in the release. “Their teams are among the most successful in their leagues in growing audience and sponsorship and their commitment to the communities they work in are unparalleled. I am excited to join the HBSE family and to have their support in growing Joe Gibbs Racing.”

The statement makes no mention of Gibbs potentially being a limited partner in the Commanders.

The NFL currently plans to gather its owners in late July or early August to vote on Harris’s bid to buy the Commanders.