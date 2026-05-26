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Josh Jacobs faces five charges after domestic disturbance call

  
Published May 26, 2026 06:51 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested Saturday morning in Wisconsin after a disturbance complaint.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department said in a police report obtained by multiple reporters that Jacobs was booked into the Brown County Jail on five charges.

He faces charges of battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

Through an attorney, Jacobs denied all allegations.

The Packers released a statement, writing, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.”

An NFL spokesman said the league is “aware of the report and have been in contact with the club.”