 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh Jacobs played in honor of his dad, who had emergency heart surgery this week

  
Published January 7, 2023 04:15 PM
nbc_bfa_hamlin_230106
January 6, 2023 03:44 PM
Michael Smith joins Michael Holley to discuss the latest updates regarding Damar Hamlin and to weigh in on the incident itself, explaining why he's "nervous" that NFL fans are becoming repeatedly desensitized to on-field trauma.

Josh Jacobs had “Pops” written into his eye-black sticker under his left eye. He dedicated Saturday’s game to his father, Marty Jacobs, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday.

I wasn’t gonna come back . For me, [it’s] family always before anything,” Jacobs said after the game, via Willie Ramirez of the Associated Press. “Especially the severity of what was going on, what’s currently going on. But my dad had woke up and he told me he wanted me to play, so that’s why I’m here.”

Jacobs, who has had hip and oblique injuries, did not practice this week while dealing with the family emergency in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jacobs’ 6-year-old son, Braxton, found Marty Jacobs in pain Tuesday and called 911.

Marty Jacobs remains hospitalized in intensive care.

The Raiders left the decision up to Jacobs whether to return.

“That’s what made coming back good,” Jacobs said. “The whole team, even people upstairs that don’t really work with me every day. I definitely got that love and that support. . . . Everybody had my back and they knew it wasn’t really about football, so I appreciate them. That’s just the love that they got for me and I got the same type of love for them.”

Jacobs took a private plane back to Las Vegas on Friday night, slept four hours and, after receiving treatment Saturday morning, was cleared to play. He rushed for only 45 yards on 17 carries in the 31-13 loss.

Jacobs finished the season with a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Browns running back Nick Chubb goes into Sunday’s game with 1,448 yards, and Titans running back Derrick Henry had 1,429 yards before tonight’s game started.