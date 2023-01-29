 Skip navigation
Top News

Josh Johnson in for Brock Purdy, who injured his elbow on first drive

  
Published January 29, 2023 10:39 AM
49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy injured his right elbow on the team’s first drive and is out of the game.

Josh Johnson has replaced him, the fourth quarterback to play for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers list Purdy as questionable to return.

On the sixth play, Purdy had his arm pinned by Haason Reddick, and the ball came out. Officials originally ruled an incomplete pass, which would have given the 49ers a third-and-six at midfield.

The Eagles challenged, and won after Linval Joseph recovered what was determined to be a fumble.

Purdy’s right arm was being examined on the sideline as the 49ers held the Eagles to a three-and-out. He started throwing on the sideline, and then appeared to tell coach Kyle Shanahan he couldn’t go.

The rookie is playing only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this season.

The 49ers trail 7-0.