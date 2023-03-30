Josh McDaniels contradicts report, says Jalen Carter remains on team’s draft board

A report earlier in the day indicated that Jalen Carter has “already been crossed off ” the Raiders’ draft board.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday night, and McDaniels reiterated what he told reporters about the Georgia defensive lineman on Monday.

The Raiders continue to do their due diligence, and Carter remains on their draft board.

Carter will visit the Raiders as one of their 30 visitors in April, per Bonsignore.

Even if the Raiders haven’t yet decided to pass on Carter if he’s available when they draft seventh overall, they still could.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

That should give the Raiders pause considering the first-round pick they used in 2020 on Henry Ruggs, who is awaiting trial on DUI charges from a crash that killed a woman.