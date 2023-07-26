 Skip navigation
Josh McDaniels: Marcus Peters is just a very intelligent football player

  
Published July 26, 2023 12:37 PM

The Raiders made a significant move at the onset of training camp, signing veteran cornerback Marcus Peters.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said bringing in Peters was an “exciting opportunity.”

“Marcus has been a very decorated player for the entirety of his career for the teams that he’s played for,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “He’s always been a guy that — I’ve coached against him a number of times, and when you’re playing against him, you always know where he’s at, because there’s a chance you might not want to throw at him. And again, players earn that opportunity and earn [those] status, not coaches or anybody else.

“He’s just a very intelligent football player. We had multiple opportunities to sit down and talk with him, very bright, understands the game, really a mature, intelligent guy in terms of defensive structure, coverages, reading route patterns, etc. Very impressed with that, and he wants to be a Raider. So it was exciting for us to be able to make that happen, and I’m excited to put him in with our group, and I know he’s eager to get to work.”

Peters started his career in the AFC West with the Chiefs before playing a season and a half for the Rams. He was then traded to the Ravens, where he’s been since midway through the 2019 season.

Coming off an ACL tear in 2021, Peters played 13 games last season, recording one interception, six passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

He’s currently No. 2 on the active list with six career interceptions returned for touchdowns.