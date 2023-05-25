 Skip navigation
Josh McDaniels: “No question” Tom Brady will be required to admit “tuck rule” play was a fumble

  
Published May 25, 2023 09:38 AM

It won’t be part of the official approval process, but there’s an unofficial step that Tom Brady might have to take in order to become a minority owner of the Raiders.

Asked by reporters whether Brady will have to admit the “tuck rule” play for the 2001 postseason was a fumble, coach Josh McDaniels said, “One hundred percent. No question.”

McDaniels provided other comments about the development, not in jest.

“I think everybody knows how I feel about Tom the person,” McDaniels said. “So, if that comes to fruition, obviously I’ll be incredibly excited about just him being somebody that’s in Raider Nation and has a vested interest in us doing as well as we can do in trying to bring a championship football team here to Vegas.

“So I don’t know exactly where all that stands. I think that’s a question that’s way above my pay grade in terms of that stuff. But, obviously, [I] had a great history with the player and an even better one with the person. So it’ll obviously be a tremendous honor to partner up with him again.”

Given McDaniels’s remarks, this won’t be some passive investment for Brady. Once a Raider, always a Raider. Tommy will be a Raider.

Even though he kept the Raiders from advancing to the AFC Championship in 2001.