 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Josh McDaniels on QBs: The goal is to have someone who will be here for a long time

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:54 AM
nbc_pft_coachescombine_230227
February 27, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how important it is for NFL coaches to go to the Scouting Combine, given free agency is around the corner, and how much those drills can indicate a player’s potential.

The Raiders enter the 2023 offseason firmly in the quarterback market.

As head coach Josh McDaniels noted in his Tuesday press conference at the Combine, Las Vegas currently has just Chase Garbers under contract for next season. Jarrett Stidham could be back, but as a pending unrestricted free agent, there’s no guarantee of that.

McDaniels noted deciding to cut and subsequently bench Carr was tough given everything he’d done with the franchise.

“But do I want to sit here and say I hope we can improve at that position, I hope we improve at every position on our team? I do. And then that’s what we’re going to work towards,” McDaniels said. “That’s defiantly what we’re going to work towards.”

McDaniels said there’s “urgency” for the Raiders to get the right quarterback. But the team doesn’t want to acquire a QB just to check a box.

“The goal for us eventually is to have somebody that’s going to be here for a long time. I think you see the teams that are having success right now in our league, in our conference, and specifically in our division, they’re young players that were drafted by their clubs and they’re being developed there under the same continuity,” McDaniels said. “But do I think you have to do that if you’re not sure or not sold on the player? And now you’re making a mistake just to try to say that you’ve solving a problem? I don’t think that’s really a smart decision.

“So, we’re going to do everything we can do to evaluate every player at that position — both in the draft and free agency and try to do what we can do to improve the room.”

The Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft and could very well use it on a quarterback. McDaniels said he’s still early in his process of evaluating the class, but will meet with many of the incoming QBs at the Combine this week.

But no matter who ends up being the signal-caller, McDaniels said the team is focused on getting some better QB production.

“At this point in time, we don’t know who that player is yet,” McDaniels said. “Once we identify who’s going to be there, there’s certainly an expectation that we’re going to get good play out of that position. We have to get good play out of that position.”