Josh Metellus: J.J. McCarthy’s poise, energy are very special

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy feels ready to take over the starting job after recovering from the knee injury that wiped out his rookie season and his teammates appear to agree that McCarthy has what it takes to handle the job.

The Vikings are still in the first phase of their offseason program, but several veteran Vikings players noted the energy that McCarthy is bringing to the building each day. Right tackle Brian O’Neill called it “infectious” and safety Josh Metellus said that McCarthy matches that energy with a great deal of poise.

“To have poise the way he does, I think it goes a long way, especially for a team — especially for the leader of a team,” Metellus said, via the team’s website. “For our quarterback to not even [have stepped] on the field yet and already have that poise, that energy when he walks in the building, is very special. I could talk about his abilities on the field all day . . . but for a guy to be the person he is in the building is something to look forward to.”

The on-field skills will be another significant part of the puzzle, but McCarty seems to have the intangibles it will take for him to succeed in his new role.