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Josh Paschal among 11 players trying out for Browns at minicamp this week

  
Published April 21, 2026 01:04 PM

Veteran defensive end Josh Paschal isn’t on the Browns’ roster, but he is taking part in their minicamp this week.

Paschal is on a list of 11 players trying out for the team that Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal shared on Tuesday. Paschal was a 2022 second-round pick of the Lions and Detroit released him last month.

Paschal missed all of last season after having back surgery, but appeared in 36 games over his first three seasons. He had 62 tackles and five sacks during his time with the Lions.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, running back Sincere McCormick, safety Patrick McMorris, cornerback Keenan Garber, safety JT Woods, defensive tackle Fatoma Mulbah, defensive end Markees Watts, tackle Tyler McLellan, center Joe Michalski, and defensive tackle Jacob Sykes are the other tryout players in Cleveland.