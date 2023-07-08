Josh Pederson, son of Doug Pederson, appears set to sign with the Jaguars

Josh Pederson, a tight end who is the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, appears set to sign with the Jaguars.

The 25-year-old Pederson played last season for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, and the Gamblers announced that they have released Pederson from his contract because he is going to sign with an NFL team.

The Gamblers didn’t say which team, but Josh Pederson liked a tweet indicating he is signing with the Jaguars.

Josh Pederson has previously spent time with the 49ers, Saints and Chiefs, but he has never played in an NFL regular season game. For the Gamblers this year, Pederson was second on the team with 24 receptions for 325 yards.