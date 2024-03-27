Josh Reynolds to sign two-year deal with Broncos

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds helped the Lions end a playoff drought last season and he’ll now try to do the same thing for the Broncos.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Reynolds has agreed to terms on a two-year contract in Denver. The deal is reportedly worth up to $14 million.

Reynolds was claimed off of waivers by the Lions in 2021 and he appeared in 38 regular season games during his time in Detroit. He caught 40 balls for 608 yards and five touchdowns last season and then added eight catches for 132 yards and a touchdown during the team’s postseason run.

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Browns earlier this month, so Reynolds will slot in with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, and Tim Patrick at receiver.