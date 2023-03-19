Juan Thornhill: All of the pieces to make Super Bowl are in Cleveland

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Juan Thornhill: All of the pieces to make Super Bowl are in Cleveland

  
Published March 19, 2023 05:17 AM
nbc_pft_brissett_230317
March 17, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate the Commanders’ decision to sign Jacoby Brissett instead of considering Lamar Jackson.

Safety Juan Thornhill spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs, so he has seen a lot of team success since entering the professional ranks.

Thornhill’s torn ACL late in his rookie season kept him from playing in Super Bowl LIV, but he was in the lineup for Super Bowls LV and LVII along with another AFC Championship Game after the 2021 season. Those experiences have given him some idea about the kind of teams that make it deep in the playoffs and he believes his new team has a chance to do that.

Thornhill signed with the Browns as a free agent this week and he said at his introductory press conference that he sees the makings of a successful team.

“All of the pieces are here ,” Thornhill said, via the team’s website. “They’ve got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl.”

The Browns will have quarterback Deshaun Watson for a full season and they added Thornhill, edge defender Obgo Okoronkwo, and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to a defense that will now be coordinated by another Super Bowl winner in Jim Schwartz. The hope is that the combination is able to prove Thornhill right about what they can accomplish on the field.