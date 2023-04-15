 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Judge denies Nike's effort to secure early win in OBJ lawsuit

  
Published April 15, 2023
nbc_pft_objolivebranch_230414
April 14, 2023 08:27 AM
Odell Beckham Jr.'s goal in going to Baltimore was the possibility of playing with Lamar Jackson, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess if bringing the WR in will get Jackson to come back.

Odell Beckham Jr. has had a pretty good week.

In addition to getting a contract from the Ravens that grossly exceeded the league-wide market for his services, Beckham got a ruling from a judge that keeps alive his breach of contract claim against Nike.

Via TMZ.com, a judge in Oregon refused the motion to dismiss the lawsuit previously filed by Nike. When the motion was argued in court, Nike also lost a bid to have the courtroom closed , citing the confidentiality of the information at issue in the case.

The preliminary win by Beckham means only that the case will proceed. Nike surely will make additional efforts to secure victory without a trial.

Still, the failure to secure early dismissal means the case will proceed to the discovery phase, which entails the production of documents, sharing of specific information, and questioning of witnesses under oath.

Beckham sued Nike last year for more than $20 million . Beckham alleges in the lawsuit that Nike exercised a right of first refusal to match an offer he had received from Adidas, and that Nike later began withholding payments, citing technical violations of the agreement based on shoes and gloves he wore during games.

Beckham explained when filing the lawsuit that he hopes to set a precedent that will protect other athletes against contractual gamesmanship. In this case, it’s entirely possible that Nike had remorse for matching a deal at a time when Beckham’s popularity was peaking, given that it dipped sharply after he was traded to Cleveland and tore and ACL during the 2020 season, and that it was looking for a way to reduce its financial obligation to a player whose best marketing days were behind him.