Just 0.00038 percent of brackets remain perfect, and Bijan Robinson’s is one of them

Before the NCAA men’s basketball tournament started, the official March Madness social media accounts posted the bracket of Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Bettors could have made a fortune by betting on Robinson’s picks.

Through the first day of the tournament, Robinson is a perfect 16-for-16. He got all the upsets right, correctly forecasting that Oakland would beat Kentucky and that all three 11 seeds would beat all three 6 seeds on Thursday. And he correctly picked all the favorites who won as well. He was perfect.

How rare is that? The official March Madness game says that just 0.00038 percent of brackets are perfect after Day One, and Robinson’s is one of them.

We’ll find out today if Robinson can keep it going on a day when he picked some big upsets, including 15 seed Western Kentucky beating 2 seed Marquette and 12 seed Grand Canyon beating 5 seed St. Mary’s.

Can Robinson run the table and finish the tournament with a perfect bracket? In a word, no. No one has ever done it in all the years that millions of people have been entering online pools, and mathematicians who have studied it say the odds of a perfect bracket are so long that it’s effectively impossible. But for one day, Robinson was perfect.

And if you’re wondering, Robinson picked his alma mater, Texas, to win the national championship.