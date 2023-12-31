Justin Fields and the Bears hammer the Falcons in cold and snowy Chicago

The Falcons were still in playoff contention and the Bears were not, but it was Chicago that looked like a team with plenty to play for today.

The Bears dominated the Falcons from start to finish in the cold and snow of Chicago today, winning 37-17 in a game that was never really in doubt.

Justin Fields turned in a solid effort, completing 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, and also running for a touchdown. The Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the Panthers’ loss today, and the big question will be whether Fields has done enough to establish himself as the franchise quarterback, and convince the Bears’ brass to trade down instead of picking a passer, just as they did in the 2023 draft.

The Falcons may have been playing for coach Arthur Smith’s job, and if so, this was a rough one for Smith’s prospects in Atlanta. Smith’s offense looked incompetent, with Taylor Heinicke throwing three interceptions and Desmond Ridder throwing one. The highly drafted tight end Kyle Pitts was a non-factor, and Bijan Robinson was only moderately effective. This Falcons team is not good enough.

Both the Bears and the Falcons are now 7-9, but the Bears have to feel a lot better about their future.