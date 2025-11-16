Justin Herbert goes to medical tent before halftime, Jaguars lead Chargers 14-6

The Chargers trail the Jaguars 14-6 at halftime and they may not have quarterback Justin Herbert around to help them mount a comeback.

Herbert went to the medical tent after being sacked by Jaguars defensive lineman B.J. Green on a fourth down late in the first half. Officials flagged Green for roughing, which appeared to be an incorrect call, but the Chargers did not receive a first down because they lined up with an illegal formation. The Chargers punted the ball away rather than go for it with backup quarterback Trey Lance.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh did not have an update on Herbert’s condition during an on-field interview at the end of the half.

Herbert was 9-of-15 for 81 yards while leading the Chargers to a pair of field goals in the first half. Running back Kimani Vidal suffered a thigh injury earlier in the half, but returned to action on the team’s final possession.

Bhayshul Tuten and Travis Etienne each ran for touchdowns for the Jaguars, who did not punt in the first half. They failed to convert a fourth down on their first drive and Trevor Lawrence threw an interception before time ran out on the first half while Jacksonville had the ball.