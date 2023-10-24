Justin Herbert takes blame for five sacks vs. Chiefs, says Chargers’ line did its job

Justin Herbert recognizes that sacks are primarily a quarterback stat, not an offensive line stat.

After Herbert was sacked five times on Sunday against the Chiefs, tying his career high, he said that he puts the blame on himself for not finding receivers and getting the ball out more quickly, adding that the offensive line played well.

“When they bring pressure, you have to be able to answer,” Herbert said, via ESPN, “you have to find completions. You have to get the ball out quick. I took some sacks that I’d love to have back. I thought our guys battled. The offensive line did a good job holding up and giving me time to get the ball off.”

Herbert has been playing with a fractured left middle finger, but he has downplayed how much that affects him. At the same time, his production has declined since suffering the injury, and it’s certainly possible that it’s holding him back.

The Chargers signed Herbert to a new long-term contract over the summer, and they thought they were extending a franchise quarterback who would lead them deep into the playoffs many times in the years ahead. Instead, the Chargers are 2-4 and look like long shots to make the playoffs, and they need Herbert and a lot of other players to play better.