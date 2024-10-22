 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Herbert: We’re a couple plays away from scoring a lot of points

  
Published October 22, 2024 07:37 AM

The Chargers were unhappy about a couple of late calls by officials on Monday night, but there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds on the way to their 17-15 loss to the Cardinals as well.

Defensive tackle Teair Tart lost a fumble after picking off Kyler Murray in the first quarter and wide receiver Jalen Reagor did the same while trying to score on a long catch later in the quarter. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 349 yards, but Chargers wideouts dropped several passes and their running game never got going on a night when the Chargers could not put the ball into the end zone.

“It’s a razor-thin margin in this league and we’re a couple plays away from putting up a lot of points,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The Chargers played without wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and DJ Chark as well as tight end Hayden Hurst, but the team hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard when they have more hands on deck. That will lead to plenty of talk about whether the team will make a trade to improve Herbert’s options and close the margin that’s contributed to their 3-3 start to the season.