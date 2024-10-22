Justin Herbert: We’re a couple plays away from scoring a lot of points

The Chargers were unhappy about a couple of late calls by officials on Monday night, but there were plenty of self-inflicted wounds on the way to their 17-15 loss to the Cardinals as well.

Defensive tackle Teair Tart lost a fumble after picking off Kyler Murray in the first quarter and wide receiver Jalen Reagor did the same while trying to score on a long catch later in the quarter. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 349 yards, but Chargers wideouts dropped several passes and their running game never got going on a night when the Chargers could not put the ball into the end zone.

“It’s a razor-thin margin in this league and we’re a couple plays away from putting up a lot of points,” Herbert said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

The Chargers played without wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and DJ Chark as well as tight end Hayden Hurst, but the team hasn’t been lighting up the scoreboard when they have more hands on deck. That will lead to plenty of talk about whether the team will make a trade to improve Herbert’s options and close the margin that’s contributed to their 3-3 start to the season.